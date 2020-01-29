(Video) Typically passive Moyes hopes West Ham can land “lucky” blow on LFC

David Moyes doesn’t cut a confident figure as his West Ham play host to Liverpool this week, and who can really blame him? He hasn’t had the best results against us over the years, and that was with a half-decent Everton side.

The Scot is hoping that the Hammers can land a “lucky” blow on the Reds who he lauds as one of the world’s finest sides by reminding the press of what trophies we won at the tail end of last season.

I can already just feel the cringe coming from Goodison Park having just heard those words!

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):