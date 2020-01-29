(Video) United fans attack Ed Woodward’s house and tell him he’s gonna die

In 2019/20, Manchester United spent €159m on players.

The year previous it was €82m.

In 2017/18 they went really big, splashing out €198m, which was a little more than 2016/17 – when €185m was spent.

But their fans are furious at Ed Woodward, the executive who they believe has ruined the club from the inside.

They’re currently 5th in the Premier League by the way and still in both domestic cups and Europe. It’s not great, but it’s not like they’re Bolton Wanderers and going out of business having been in the top flight a few years back.

So for their fans to actually go to Woodward’s house, which he lives in with his young children, chant that he’s going to die and direct flares at his windows, is literally ridiculous.