(Video) Unreal new angle of Mo Salah’s assist shows how brilliant it was

Mo Salah registered a goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist tonight v West Ham.

His spot-kick was clinical, dispatching the ball into the bottom right-corner with aplomb.

But it was his assist that was really special, sending Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in on goal – with the Englishman dispatching past Lukasz Fabianksi to confirm the 2-0 win.

At the time, it looked like a lovely pass from our Egyptian, who is sometimes accused of not creating enough for his team-mates, but this angle displays how lovely it really was.

With the outside of his boot, Salah perfectly finds the Ox, who notched his sixth of the campaign.

Stunning.