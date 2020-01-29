(Video) Unreal new angle of Mo Salah’s assist shows how brilliant it was

Mo Salah registered a goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist tonight v West Ham.
His spot-kick was clinical, dispatching the ball into the bottom right-corner with aplomb.
But it was his assist that was really special, sending Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in on goal – with the Englishman dispatching past Lukasz Fabianksi to confirm the 2-0 win.
At the time, it looked like a lovely pass from our Egyptian, who is sometimes accused of not creating enough for his team-mates, but this angle displays how lovely it really was.
With the outside of his boot, Salah perfectly finds the Ox, who notched his sixth of the campaign.
Stunning.
Outside of the boot pass from Salah to set up Oxlade-Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/5QIhYny0tW
— James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 29, 2020
