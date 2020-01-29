West Ham stadium announcer drops classic one-liner at half-time v Liverpool

West Ham United’s stadium announcer had a bit of fun at half-time, when Liverpool went in 1-0 up against the home side.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead ten minutes before the break after Divock Origi was taken down in the box by Issa Diop.

The Egyptian made no mistake from the spot as he rifled an effort into the bottom right corner of the net to give his team the lead.

MORE: (Video) Salah puts LFC ahead as he slots penalty against West Ham

The Reds were obviously crowned World Champions in Doha over the winter, and the fixture against West Ham was delayed because of that.

The Hammers’ stadium announcer had a bit of fun with this, as he exclaimed over the tannoy system “half-time and the best team in the world … trail 1-0 to Liverpool.”

"It's half-time and the best team in the world trail Liverpool 1-0" says the West Ham stadium announcer. Fair play, like 😂 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 29, 2020

We love a bit of fun like this – after all, football is a game and it should be enjoyed as such. So fair play to the stadium announcer!

West Ham put in an admirable effort against the World Champions as they held the Reds for the first half an hour, with their defensive prowess, but Liverpool were simply just too much in the end.