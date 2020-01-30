Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix likely to miss Liverpool game with muscle injury

Atletico Madrid may be without one of the most expensive footballers ever purchased, Joao Felix, in the upcoming Champions League tie with Liverpool.

That’s according to the club’s official website, who confirm a muscle injury was picked in the league clash with Leganes at the weekend.

According to this post on Reddit, Felix will definitely miss the first-leg and potentially the return at Anfield in March, too.

Felix has not actually been that good for Atletico this season, scoring only two goals in La Liga so far.

For that reason, he won’t be that big a miss for Diego Simeone’s side, who despite their strange form this term, will always provide an incredibly stern test over two legs.

Liverpool hope to have Sadio Mane back from his hamstring issue after our winter break, so will theoretically be at full strength for the away leg on February 18 barring any further complications.

Atletico may also have Edinson Cavani on the books by the time we head to Spain’s capital.

Marca state an €18m bid has been tabled.