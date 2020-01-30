Klopp happy for Wijnaldum to listen to offers; thinks Dutchman won’t make Emre Can’s mistake – The Athletic

Jurgen Klopp’s approach with players who are considering potentially leaving Liverpool is to let them talk to clubs, with the hope that in doing so they’ll realise were they already are!

Gini Wijnaldum is a key player in Liverpool’s midfield, but his contract expires at the end of next season – meaning he’s the only regular starter who isn’t tied down for the foreseeable.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman failed to confirm he’d stay at Anfield, giving a coy answer that unsettled Reds who’d be loathe to lose him.

Dave Maddock told RedmenTV that Liverpool believe Gini will extend terms, but that the age of the player (30 this year) is stopping us offering him a lengthy deal – which is the issue rather than the money on the table.

According to Simon Hughes in the Athletic, Klopp is, “happy for the club’s fourth-choice captain to explore his options through his representatives, mainly because that is how he has always approached such situations, believing it can often help a player subconsciously sharpen his understanding of what he already has.”

Interestingly, Hughes also mentions the story of Emre Can, who ran down his Liverpool deal in search of bigger and better things – failed to make the grade at Juventus, missed our Champions League victory and is now heading back to Germany on loan.

“Klopp realises Wijnaldum recognises this, a player who is perceptive enough to realise the consequences of the decisions of those before him, like the one made by Emre Can in January 2018,” Hughes continues.

We admire Klopp’s technique, and really – it makes sense. We’re the best team on the planet right now. Wijnaldum is a regular for the best manager in the business, too. He has a right to demand big terms that put him in line with the club’s highest earners – and we’re sure in the summer – an agreement will be reached.