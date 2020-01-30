Leverkusen ‘expect an offer from Liverpool’ says Christian Falk – Bild honcho

Head of football writing at Bild, Christian Falk, says that Bayer Leverkusen are bracing themselves for an offer for Kai Havertz.

The journalist made the claim on Twitter today – causing much conversation among excitable Reds.

His Club @bayer04fussball is expecting a offer of @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 30, 2020

20-year-old Havertz is one of the most exciting talents in world football right now.

Playing in attacking midfield, usually in central positions, Havertz bagged 20 goals in all competitions last season, and is on a modest return of five so far this.

His potential is incredible though, as he allies immense technique with a burst of speed and an athleticism that will continue to improve with age.

Falk states that Bayern Munich are keen on the Germany international, but so are a Spanish side – probably Real Madrid considering Barcelona already have a wealth of attacking midfield talent like Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann not yet living up to their price-tags.

A source told us Havertz’ price-tag could be around €130m, however, based on the price Joao Felix cost Atletico Madrid last summer.

We cannot see Liverpool paying anything like that sum, so unless the price falls below €100m, we just can’t see him on our radar.