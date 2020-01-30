‘Outrageous…’ Liverpool fans call out ridiculous commentary v West Ham that seemed biased & stupid

Posted by
‘Outrageous…’ Liverpool fans call out ridiculous commentary v West Ham that seemed biased & stupid

Why is it that even when Liverpool cruise to wins, as we do basically every single game in the Premier League, some elements of the media try to discredit it?

When will they realise a team with 70 points from a possible 72 this season and 97 of the past 99 available are probably just very good?

Last night, Sky Sports co-commentator Don Goodman tried to suggest the penalty we won in the first-half v West Ham was ‘soft’.

Divock Origi was six-yards out, and was swiped out by two defenders either side who didn’t get the ball.

It’s about as stonewall a penalty as you can get. There were even calls to suggest Roberto Firmino handled it in the buildup, which he absolutely did not.

Reds on Twitter united in their outrage at Goodman – who must have been watching a different game.

Never mind. The reality is that even John Moss saw this one and that Mo Salah stuck the resulting penalty into the bottom corner.

We’re now 19 points ahead, with the possibility of making it 22 at home to Southampton on Saturday.

 

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top