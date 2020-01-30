(Video) Alisson’s world-class, one-handed save v West Ham

Alisson is not only the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but he’s the best goalkeeper on the planet – by some distance.

This term, he has eight clean-sheets in the top flight, meaning he’s now leading the Golden Glove race, despite missing ten matches.

He was at his best v West Ham, making two excellent saves when the Irons had opportunities.

This one from a header, shown in the video below courtesy of NBC, was especially impressive.

He often doesn’t have much to do, but when he’s needed, Alisson is an almost unbreakable last line of defence – and that’s with the best two centre-backs around – Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – in front of him.