(Video) Klopp finally gave travelling Kop what they wanted with infamous fist-pump celebration

Jurgen Klopp had stopped doing his post-win fist-pump, because cameras were following him after the game and he didn’t want to to make it all about him.

But at the London Stadium, there were no cameramen in his face, so he thought he’d give the away fans what they were after – following the 2-0 victory over West Ham last night.

In the video below, you can see Klopp dropping his classic celebration – much to the delight Liverpool’s fans.

The Reds are now 19 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and could go 22 in front at the weekend as we’re playing Southampton a day before Pep Guardiola’s team take on Spurs.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports: