(Video) Van Dijk ushering Snodgrass the ‘width of the pitch’ sums up his dominance

Virgil van DIjk had another one of those games last night where nobody gets near him.

The Dutchman was utterly dominant in central defence alongside his partner in crime Joe Gomez – with the pair currently making up the best defensive duo in world football – we’d argue.

Ian Doyle of the Echo picked out a moment that encapsulated van Dijk’s strength, when Roberto Snodgrass had him one on one. Van Dijk is so imposing that the Scot simply dribbled sideways until he ran out of pitch and gave the ball away!

Players don’t even try to take him on even more. And when they do, he gives them the disrespect the foolish decision deserves – as Wolves wide-man Jonny found out the other day.

