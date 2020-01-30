(Video) We’d love to know who Robbo was winding up here v West Ham last night…

We understand that as videos goes, this isn’t especially revealing – but it made us laugh all the same!

Andy Robertson played at left-back v West Ham last night, with Liverpool winning 2-0 and extending our Premier League lead to 19 points.

We’ve now beaten every other side in the competition, and it’s only January.

Robbo has a reputation of taking no sh*t on the field – getting in opposition heads and throwing his minimal weight around in equal measure.

At the London Stadium, a clip of Robbo made many Reds online laugh – showing Robbo clearly eyeing up an opponent and daring them to give him some.

It’s funny because it just looks so unnecessary, and we can’t even see who it’s directed at!

You can watch the clip, courtesy of NBC, here!