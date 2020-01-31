Bobby Duncan set for League One move after Fiorentina try to terminate contract

Bobby Duncan is expected to join Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The teenager has endured a torrid time in Italy with Fiorentina, failing to make a single first-team minute for the side he left Liverpool for in order to get first-team minutes…

In fact, Duncan has been barely involved with their U19 side in recent months, either.

Such was the breakdown in relationship between the player and La Viola, in fact, that Fiorentina approached FIFA with a view of terminating Duncan’s contract.

Duncan has already sacked the agent Saif Rubie who forced his Anfield exit, and will now try his hand at League One level with the Black Cats, should everything go through.

We think this is probably a smart move for the teenager, who to this point has clearly been horribly advised.

The big shame for the player is that if he’d stayed at Liverpool, he’d have played plenty of first-team matches this season – with Jurgen Klopp using his U23 side consistently in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.