Klopp says future transfer plans being made for upcoming windows…

Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino at the start of the transfer window, but in reality, it’s been just another month for the club – with fans utterly content – for perhaps the first time in decades, with the squad at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

The manager is as well, and told the media today ahead of our game with Southampton tomorrow that there’ll be no incomings this deadline day…

Klopp did remind us though that work is constantly being done behind the scenes to secure the enforcements we may need in the summer before next term.

“It’s not about relaxing, nobody is relaxed at this moment. We are not busy with transfer decisions for this moment but we constantly in talks and exchanging ideas and thoughts to help us long term.” Klopp told the Echo.

“The plan always in the summer to be less busy in the winter…

“Not easy but is it possible? We will see. We just prepare for situations.

“We always try to strengthen but that could mean we look at our own squad.

“Who is ready for next step? Ox, Naby, injuries here and there but we know their quality.

“These kinds of things Curtis came on in the last game looked pretty promising.

“These are talks we have as we try and estimate the future. We believe we can do a lot with this existing squad.

“If you can make the next step, you are in the right place. To improve this squad easily would be really strange.”

We don’t think the summer will be a big one for transfers. After all – as Klopp suggests – where is there to improve?

The squad could do with another forward, perhaps – with Timo Werner doing superbly in Germany.

Kai Havertz has also been linked recently and would add guile and goals from central midfield areas.

But the only area we’d actually suggest we’re weak is left-back, with there nobody but James Milner to provide support for Andy Robertson.

Obviously the Scot is sensational, but somebody who can at least come in every now and again and provide Robbo a rest would be handy.