More annoying Mo Salah Egypt news as no.11 set for 2020 Olympics call-up following AFCON date change

When will Mo Salah ever get a rest?!

The Egyptian has been playing football straight for a number of years without a hint of a break due to his exploits with both Liverpool and his national team.

And not only will Salah will absent from Reds duty for up to six weeks next season due to the AFCON being played in January and February – but it turns out Egypt want him for the Olympics as well.

The competition is an U23 one, but three over-age players are allowed per squad.

“We have to send a preliminary list of 50 players. Salah will be the first on the list as an official call-up,”Shawk Gharib, the Egypt U23 coach, said, reported in Sky Sports.

The Olympic football starts on July 22, which would theoretically completely ruin Salah’s Liverpool pre-season – with the Final set to take place on Premier League opening weekend.

We hope Salah rejects the call-up, in all honesty, but would have to respect his decision to play if he really wanted it.

If Salah does want to go to Beijing as well as play in the AFCON, it’s imperative the Reds secure other offensive options in the summer.