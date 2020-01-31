Robertson delivers incredible support for Klopp’s FA Cup decision

Andy Robertson has backed up Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field the youngsters in the FA Cup Replay with Shrewsbury Town in the best manner possible.

The Scot has delivered a passionate speech in support of Liverpool’s manager, who has unsurprisingly come under pressure from the media following the announcement made after the 2-2 draw last weekend.

“The manager is our leader. He’s the one that makes our decisions. We stand by every decision he makes whether it’s team selections or days off. He’s earned the right to make these decisions because he’s been phenomenal for all of us. He’s made the decision for the club and we all stand by that,” the Scot told talkSPORT.

Robbo and the rest of Liverpool’s first-team will get a week to recharge batteries doing whatever they please, and then a week at Melwood before the Premier League clash with Norwich.

By the time the lads return, we hope to have Sadio Mane fit again – as well as James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri – which will provide Klopp will a full squad for our charge towards the title and hopefully another Champions League trophy.

Atletico Madrid are a very tough proposition, of course, but we’re a better team and are favourites to progress.

Robbo has looked a little leggy in recent weeks, so a break will do him the world of good.