‘This is big…’ Fjortfoft reacts to Kai Havertz to Liverpool transfer news

Jan Aage Fjortfoft is fairly excited about the Kai Havertz news that broke yesterday.

Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed on Twitter that Bayer Leverkusen expect a bid from Liverpool in the summer – with Bayern Munich and an unnamed Spanish club the other two clubs chasing the Germany international.

Fjortfoft, who works alongside Jamie Carragher for Viasport, a Norwegian TV channel, and is considered an expert in Bundesliga football, labelled the news, ‘BIG!’.

This is BIG!! Bayer Leverkusen expect a bid from Liverpool for Kai Havertz in the summer!

Kai is a very talented player. 20 years of age. Midfielder

Timo Werner and him are the “most wanted” Germans around!! Kai already 7 caps for Germany.

Will Liverpool get both Timo and Kai? https://t.co/XuiQ2u4Wo0 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 30, 2020

At Empire of the Kop, we reached out to Falk, who claimed that right now, Leverkusen are hoping to sell Havertz for €130m.

For this money, Liverpool are not going to sign the 20-year-old, who despite scoring 20 goals from midfield last term, is only on five this.

Considering there is no automatic spot for Havertz in our starting XI, we’re not going to be breaking the €100m barrier for a player with high potential who is not even a guaranteed success.

Liverpool would spend that on Kylian Mbappe, for example, but very few other players!

We’re not worried about the summer transfer market, in truth. Whoever Jurgen Klopp chooses, we’re sure FSG will allow him to secure and that the player will want to come.