Van Dijk speaks about his future: ‘I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had’

Virgil van Dijk has claimed his choice to leave Southampton and join Liverpool in 2018 was probably a good one!

The Dutchman became our record signing two years ago, but settled in immediately and helped us reach the Champions League Final in the 2017/18 season.

He followed that up by winning the competition a year later, racking up 97 points in the Premier League and coming second in the Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi.

This term he’s been ever-present for a Liverpool side that is on 23 wins and a draw from 24 games in the top flight.

“The decision I made has not been too bad!” he told Goal.

“I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had. Life can be short. Your career can be short as well.

“I want to enjoy every minute of it. I’m enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can’t look too far ahead. But right now, I’m enjoying it.

“I don’t look at the table. You [only] need to look at the table at the end of the season.”

Van Dijk might not be dreaming of glory just yet, but if we beat his former club at Anfield, we go 22 points clear of Manchester City.

That, by anyone’s reckoning, is an unassailable lead – and we’re not afraid to say it!

Van Dijk has been jaw-dropping this term, and his performance v West Ham on Wednesday night was yet another example of why right now no other central defender on the planet comes close.