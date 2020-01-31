(Video) Mo Salah’s performance v West Ham: No11 scintillates between the lines

Mo Salah is often considered a player who does his best work behind the opposition defence, but with West Ham playing so deep on Wednesday evening, there was no room for him to run.

But his touch between the lines in classic playmaker positions is actually very underrated, as the highlight clip below will show.

Time and time again the Egyptian picked the ball up with his back to goal, feeding team-mates sensibly.

He put Andy Robertson through on goal, made Roberto Firmino a shot that was wonderfully saved by Lukasz Fabianski and created Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal with a beautiful outside of the foot pass.

Obviously, Salah dispatched his penalty as well!

Yesterday, we penned a long piece on why Salah is so brilliant, and if you’re of the same opinion, check it out.