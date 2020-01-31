(Video) Naby Keita left hanging by unfunny West Ham fan v Liverpool

You don’t do this to Naby Keita!

A video is surfacing of a West Ham fan at the London Stadium the other day going to fist pump Naby Keita, before leaving our no.8 hanging while he was on the bench.

When footballers go out of their way to make en effort with supporters, don’t act like an idiot – it’ll just stop them doing it again.

Keita made his return on the pitch late on and with Liverpool winning 2-0, had the last laugh.

The Guinean is fit again following a month out with a groin injury – and may get a start v Southampton if Jurgen Klopp chooses him over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.