(Video) Superb new angles of Harvey Elliott’s jaw-dropping bicycle kick

Harvey Elliott went viral during Liverpool’s victory over West Ham – but not because of anything he did at the London Stadium!

The 16-year-old was playing for our U23s against Wolves and scored a jaw-dropping goal from a corner.

The cross was pinged in behind him, but somehow Elliott turned around and overhead kicked it into the net…

Liverpool’s official Twitter account shared a great video today which showed the goal in all its glory.

Elliott will play for the first-team again midweek when we take on Shrewsbury at Anfield.

A win will see us qualified for the 5th Round, where we’ll face Chelsea away.