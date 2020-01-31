(Video) Superb new angles of Harvey Elliott’s jaw-dropping bicycle kick

Harvey Elliott went viral during Liverpool’s victory over West Ham – but not because of anything he did at the London Stadium!
The 16-year-old was playing for our U23s against Wolves and scored a jaw-dropping goal from a corner.
The cross was pinged in behind him, but somehow Elliott turned around and overhead kicked it into the net…
Liverpool’s official Twitter account shared a great video today which showed the goal in all its glory.
Elliott will play for the first-team again midweek when we take on Shrewsbury at Anfield.
A win will see us qualified for the 5th Round, where we’ll face Chelsea away.
A STUNNING Harvey Elliott acrobatic strike 😱
🙌 Our U23s will now face @VfLWolfsburg_EN in the PL International Cup quarter-final, after yesterday's dramatic fightback: https://t.co/XUEpi9PyHm pic.twitter.com/PScphFkSpB
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2020
COMMENTS