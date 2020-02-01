Emre Can’s latest move proves that the grass isn’t greener away from Anfield – opinion

Emre Can made a deadline day switch to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus, initially on loan but the Bundesliga giants have an option to buy.

Coupled with Philippe Coutinho’s ongoing situation with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, it just proves that the grass isn’t always greener away from Anfield.

Both Can and Coutinho left Liverpool in search of pastures new. Since then, both players have won domestic honours with Juventus and Barcelona respectively while the Reds have won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup – not to mention we’re currently sat 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Coutinho transfer is a part of this process though – if we hadn’t had sold the Brazilian to Barcelona, there is a real chance neither of Alisson or Virgil van Dijk would be at Liverpool right now.

Philippe and Emre are minnows, compared to Ali and big Virg, so it really does beg the question as to why they were so desperate to leave? Now they’ve both been moved on from their new clubs and their future have been thrown into a lot of doubt.

In the case of Can, he could be getting used very much the way we’re seeing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain right now, and he could have had the spoils of last season (and hopefully this).

Nonetheless, we wish Emre all the best at Dortmund. The midfielder was nothing but professional during his time at the club, and he doesn’t owe us a tap.