Klopp provides positive injury updates ahead of Southampton & Norwich fixtures

Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on the fitness of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, ahead of Southampton’s visit to Anfield this weekend.

The vice captain has been sitting on the sidelines since picking up a rare injury against Everton in the previous round of the FA Cup, and the Swiss flyer has been struggling with fitness all season but is currently being kept out of contention with ‘a knock’ since Christmas.

The boss kept it short and sweet in the pre-match press conference. “Not for this game but they afterwards, hopefully,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

Shaqiri has only featured ten times for the Reds this season, and in only one of those did he complete the full 90 minutes.

He’s a quality player, but if he’s going to provide cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, he needs to be more reliable than that, but Klopp seems keen on keeping him around.

Milner, on the other hand, is usually Mr Reliable, and his injury early on against Everton was a shock. but he has only missed these two weeks so far.

It’ll be good for Klopp to have his wealth of options back in his hand, especially with the schedule looking as stacked as ever.