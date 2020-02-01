Ralph Hasenhuttl explains what makes Liverpool “unbeatable” at the moment

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has explained what makes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool invincible at the moment, and it’ll go down well with supporters.

The Saints gaffer believes that the Reds are untouchable right now because they show the opposition respect by not underestimating them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Liverpool: "Not for one moment does this team ever underestimate you, and that is what makes them unbeatable at the moment…" #LFC#UNBEATABLE — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 1, 2020

To be fair, Southampton were a credit to themselves in the first half – they put us to the sword, and were actually unlucky to not go in at the break 1-0 up at Anfield.

On top of that, they’re a good team and it would have been very wise of us to underestimate them. They’re in a good bit of form, and could have done us some damage with the in-form Danny Ings.

Another thing to note is that Southampton also show us the same respect – they attack us, and try to beat us, instead of just throwing their entire team behind the ball and hoping for a cheeky counter-attack.

Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino were incredible as Liverpool swept aside the Saints in the second half – the duo were literally unplayable as the Egyptian netted a brace and our No.9 totted up a hat-trick of assists.