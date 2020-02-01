Southampton fans belt out cheeky chant at Anfield about trophy we’ll “never” win

Both Liverpool and Southampton fans were in good voice at Anfield as the Reds took on the Saints in the Premier League.

The whole stadium can be proud of their efforts, as there was very little time the windy atmosphere on Mereyside wasn’t filled with supporters singing their hearts out.

It’s become pretty standard now that Liverpool supporters sing about the club’s triumphs in Europe and at the FIFA Club World Cup at pretty much every game.

But there is a hype about the Reds at the moment, with us being far and away the leaders at the top of the table this season.

Southampton fans took this in good spirit though, as they were heard chanting “Johnston Paints Trophy, you’ll never win that” in response to the Liverpool supporters singing “we are the champions, the champions of Europe“.

We love this kind of thing – football is a game to be enjoyed, and it shows a real lack of bitterness from the Southampton faithful, even though we spent years plucking their best players from them.

They sang it at a good volume as well, so it wasn’t as if it was a minority of their number chanting along. You do love to hear it.