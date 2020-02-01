(Video) Appalling: VAR completely robs LFC of penalty after Firmino dragged down 4 yards out

Liverpool were quite simply robbed of a penalty in the first half at the Reds entertained Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League.

In an amost off-the-ball incident, Shane Long stumbled into Bobby Firmino and took him to the ground. The referee called to VAR for help, and they concluded that it was not a foul.

I honestly can’t imagine what else must have needed to happen for that to be a penalty, you know. It was clumsy from Long, but the ball was on its way to the area above his and Bobby’s head.

That being said, VAR seemingly never goes against the on-field referee!

Take a look at the video below and make your own mind up (via Premier League):