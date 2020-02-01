(Video) Big shame as Mo Salah Goal of the Season contender ruled out for offside

If Mo Salah had stayed a few inches closer to his own goal for this one, we’d be seeing this effort replayed for years and years!

Against Southampton today, the Reds played the ball beautifully from the back, playing one-touch passes in and around their own box to create space and eventually cut through Southampton’s press.

Nearly every member of the team touched it, with Salah eventually being played through on goal with a sumptuous through-ball.

Naturally, the Egyptian finished with aplomb – sending the Kop wild.

It was offside, which is a footballing tragedy considering what went before it!

Imagine… It was better than the one we got v Manchester City at the Etihad last term.

Luckily, Salah didn’t let him get him down, and went on to score two more.

Below, you can see some of the reaction to the effort and it’s finishing touches, via video, courtesy of NBC:

Liverpool think they have scored one of the best team goals of the season but Salah had strayed offside. Flag went up sharpish. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 1, 2020

Salah goal ruled out. It would have been a ridiculously good team goal. He was offside though. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 1, 2020