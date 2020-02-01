(Video) Brewster scores again for Swansea: LFC’s on-loan forward makes it two so far

Rhian Brewster notched another goal for Swansea today.

The on-loan Liverpool forward now has two for the Welsh since we decided to loan him for the second half of the campaign.

Swansea were playing away to Preston, and after going a goal down, Brewster tapped in to put his temporary side level.

It was a simple goal, in fairness, but that’s the kind you want strikers to be scoring – as it shows they know where to be to poach them.

You can see his movement as soon as his team-mate gets the ball. It’s clinical play – and we hope to see more of the same before the summer.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet: