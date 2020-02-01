(Video) Captain fantastic Henderson doubles LFC’s lead with thunderous strike v. Southampton

Get in! Another for the captain who is doing more than simply leading by example at the moment – he’s even chipping in with the goals!

Bobby Firmino was the creator again for the second time against Southampton as he brought the ball down and snuck it through to Hendo.

MORE: (Video) Firmino back-heel enables Ox to smash one in from 22-yards

The skipper had plenty of time and space to plan how he was going to strike the ball, and he obviously just leathered it at the left side of the net – there was no way he was going to miss!

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN/RMC):

Firmino with 2 assists tonight. Jordan Henderson scores too along with Chamberlain. Our midfielders are turning up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Ofpjxb62P — – (@EnRouteAnfield) February 1, 2020

Follow this link, if the above video doesn’t load.