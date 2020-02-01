(Video) Classy Alisson is cool, calm & collected as Southampton put on the pressure

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he makes things that are incredible difficult look like a minor inconvenience.

That was also the case as Liverpool hosted a feisty Southampton in the Premier League this weekend – the Saints were more than up for it in the first half.

They put the Reds to the sword, but didn’t manage to get anything past the relentless Alisson in goal who refused to be shaken.

Shane Long cuts inside, and the ball falls nicely for him, but the Brazilian palms the effort and calmly catches the ball in one hand.

Take a watch of the video below (via RUSH SPORT):