(Video) Danny Ings exchanges hugs with Jurgen Klopp & LFC stars after full-time

Once a Red, always a Red, so the saying goes – and that’s certainly something Danny Ings will have experienced while at Anfield this afternoon.

He’s not long left Liverpool, even though his injury record with us makes it seem like it’s been a lot longer, but he still has a lot of friends at the club.

The Southampton man made his way over to Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino at the end of the game, and was greeted by his friends.

Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson also made their way over to say hello to their mate.

Take a watch of the video below (via Premier League Productions):