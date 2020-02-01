(Video) Firmino back-heel enables Ox to smash one in from 22-yards

He can hit on, oh he can hit one! Get in! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring between Liverpool and Southampton in excellent fashion.

The midfielder latched onto the ball on the left side of the field, following some cheeky play by Roberto Firmino, and he rushed his way into the penalty area, and then back out.

The England international unleashed a venomous effort which found found its way into the corner of the net – there was no stopping it!

Take a watch of the video below (via NBC/Premier Sport):