(Video) Ings & Klopp have touchline debate following penalty controversy

Danny Ings has been brilliant for Southampton this season – and apart from when he plays against Liverpool – we want him to do well.

He caused the Reds grief in the final third today, including a time just before our opener when he believed he’d won a penalty…

Fabinho won the ball, but then the striker continued to run through and appeared to stumble over the Brazilian’s leg, which may have still been there from the first challenge, or may have come out again – depending on which way you look at it!

Ings and his former manager Jurgen Klopp chatted about the incident after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal – and it didn’t look they were in agreement!

Watch the clip, via S3, here!