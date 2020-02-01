(Video) Keita shows incredible ball control & puts in perfectly weighted pass for Firmino to create chance

Bobby Firmino still hasn’t scored for Liverpool at Anfield this season, but that is by no means a critique as the Brazilian has been nothing short of brilliant.

He does get the odd chance, when he rarely opts to not look for a team-mate in a better position, and Naby Keita gave him a golden opportunity against Southampton.

The midfielder picked up possession 50 yards from goal, and controlled the ball with a sublime touch before putting forward an exquisite pass for Bobby.

The Brazilian couldn’t really get the ball out of his feet, but to be fair, it was well saved.

