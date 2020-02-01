(Video) Mo Salah doesn’t celebrate LFC’s 3rd goal as he isn’t sure about VAR

Mo Salah scored Liverpool’s third today v Southampton, following a brilliant assist by Jordan Henderson.

The Egyptian chipped over Alex McCarthy in front of the Kop, but instead of wheeling away in delight, he simply waited for VAR to grant us the goal – as he knew it would be a tight one!

He’d actually stuck the ball in the net a few minutes earlier and was given offside, so it’s understandable he was waiting for confirmation.

The goal is Salah’s 13th of the Premier League season and his 17th in all competitions – not a bad return from a right winger…

On this form, he’s one of the world’s very best.

Watch the clip courtesy of Premier Sport, below: