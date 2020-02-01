(Video) “Nobody has relaxed” – Klopp coy over LFC’s Premier League title odds

Liverpool have a gargantuan 19 point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and can extend it further with points against Southampton this weekend.

The Saints will prove to be difficult opposition though, as they’re in a good patch of form at the minute, but nobody as the club has started to relax over the Premier League yet.

As fans, we can see that it’s now a case of when, not if, but the players aren’t allowed to think that way, and that’s certainly for the best as they can’t get too complacent.

At the top of this clip below, Jurgen Klopp touches upon how “nobody has relaxed” at Liverpool yet (via PA):