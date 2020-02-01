(Video) Salah scores scruffy goal as LFC go 4-0 up v. Saints & Firmino bags hat-trick of assists

Liverpool turned it on against Southampton in the second half at Anfield in the Premier League this weekend. It was really a tale of two halves for the Reds.

In the first half, the Saints put in a more than admirable effort, and could have easily went in 1-0 up, but Liverpool stood firm.

The second period of 45 proved too much for the visitors, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah all scored – and it was a hat-trick of assist for Bobby Firmino!

The Egyptian was on fire against the Saints – and his brace was nothing less than deserved!

Take a watch of his second of the game below (via BEIN):