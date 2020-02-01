(Video) “Si Señor” – Mane belts out Firmino’s song in RCD Mallorca gym

Bobby Firmino’s song is a bop – let’s just admit it, if you haven’t already. Lending heavily from a famous River Plate song, “Si Señor” has proven very popular with fans.

But it seems it’s also been a hit with the players too! The Brazilian was spotted being serenaded by the squad after the FIFA Club World Cup – but it’s not just during and after the games the players sing it.

Sadio Mane, training in what appears to be Spanish club RCD Mallorca’s club gym, has shared a video to his Instagram story of him singing along to the belter.

Take a watch of the video below: