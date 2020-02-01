(Video) Van Dijk almost scores outrageous chipped back-heel, which centre-backs simply shouldn’t be capable of doing

There’s a reason Virgil van Dijk just came second to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d’or…

And that’s because he’s a jaw-droppingly good footballer – both in terms of his physical defensive prowess but also because of what he’s capable of with the ball at his feet.

Against his former club Southampton today, van Dijk perfectly controlled a long-ball in the opposition box – before attempting a back-heeled chip of Alex McCarthy!

Sadly it didn’t go in, but the effort was audacious and something very few central defenders would even think of…

It actually reminded us of Sadio Mane’s goal v Watford last season, when the no.10 managed to loft the ball over the keeper with his heel.

Pictures courtesy of NBC: