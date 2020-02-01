(Video) Wijnaldum tells Hendo he’s signed new contract in training

Gini Wijnaldum has been the subject of many articles this past couple weeks because he has been stalling on a new Liverpool contract.

As explained by Dave Maddock, the issue isn’t with wages but it is to do with the length of his contract. As a player who turns 30 this year, it’s likely he’s only been offered a couple of years.

But now in a sensational video found by Twitter user Rhiannon (@ItzzHolssx), Wijnaldum has seemingly told Jordan Henderson that he’s “extended” in training.

I’m almost certain that’s what he says, I can’t hear anything other than the pair laughing and “I’ve extended” – massive if it turns out to be bang on!

This comes at an interesting time as BBC MOTD editor Ian Foster recently Tweeted this:

Take a watch/listen for yourself below (via LFC TV):

