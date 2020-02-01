Warnock rips into United for Ighalo signing; suggests they should’ve went for former LFC man Ings

Neil Warnock isn’t impressed with Manchester United’s latest signing Odion Ighalo, and thinks that it reeks of desperation.

The former Watford striker has been drafted in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it become clear that United were in need of another striker at the club.

Ighalo has that Premier League experience, but it just reminds me or when Liverpool were desperate to sign Carlton Cole or Darren Bent – both clubs can do better.

Warnock believes that Ighalo isn’t the right man for United, and age is a factor, but he’s suggested Danny Ings should have been the man for the Mancs.

🗣️ Warnock on Ighalo: "I'm not sure he's the right player for United. He's not consistent… "They want young players. Why didn't they go for Danny Ings? He's someone similar to Marcus Rashford. It's desperation." 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IsZ14T6TnV — Goal (@goal) February 1, 2020

There are two big reasons as to why this simply would not have worked. The first one – I can’t pretend to know what Ings feels, but I’d like to think the respect we show him is mutual.

He’s got a good relationship with Liverpool fans, and as a former player of the club, joining our most fierce rivals will probably incinerate that.

Number two – and this is the big one, with Southampton playing so well at the minute – and Ings grabbing 14 goals this season – why on Earth would they have even considered a deadline day transfer?

These old heads of the game are perceived as being more wise, but the suggestion of Ings to United in the context given, is straight outta FIFA 20.