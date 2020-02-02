Eddie Jones on high-flying England playing rugby ‘like Liverpool’

Liverpool fans may wince at the comparison England Rugby manager Eddie Jones has made, as a way to compliment his team.

The English team are flying high at the moment, just like the Reds, and Jones believes that the reputation of the rugby team is similar to that of Liverpool.

In comments that will surely make England and Liverpool fans alike seize up, he has compared the Reds’ football to that of the rugby being played by the Six Nations hopefuls.

“It’s like Liverpool now; everyone wants to watch Liverpool, because they play with that ferocity,” he’s quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“They play with that desire and they never get beaten. We want people to speak about us like that. You can have an effect on people’s lives.”

Given that staunch rugby fans generally don’t enjoy football the same way, and Liverpool fans typically despise being associated with England, I can’t see his comments resonating with too many.

Ultimately, it’s a big compliment from one of the biggest names in rugby though – that can never be a bad thing!

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table over the weekend, with a 4-0 win over Southampton – the biggest gap every opened up in the top flight.

Jones will be hoping that England will be able to play with a similar ferocity when they come up against France this afternoon in the Six Nations.