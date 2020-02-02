Former LFC assistant Zeljko Buvac returns to football with job in Russian Premier League

Former Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has returned to top-flight football with a job in the Russian Premier League with Dynamo Moscow.

Having worked with Jurgen Klopp for almost 20 years, it was a surprise when it was announced that Buvac would be leaving Anfield.

There have been rumours that he wasn’t impressed with Pepijn Lijnders, as per TalkSPORT, who eventually replaced Buvac, or it’s something to do with his personal life, but we will respectfully not be doing any digging around to find out.

Dynamo Moscow announced the acquisition of Buvac on Saturday, while Liverpool were facing off against Southampton in the Premier League. His new position is ‘Director of Football’ at the Russian side.

🔥 Двукратный чемпион Германии и финалист Лиги Чемпионов с дортмундской «Боруссией», финалист Лиги Чемпионов и Лиги Европы с «Ливерпулем» Желько Бувач – новый спортивный директор московского «Динамо»! Добро пожаловать!#ДинамоМосква #твоякоманДа #трансферыДинамо pic.twitter.com/0MRVuAHsvf — FC Dynamo Moscow (@FCDM_official) February 1, 2020

In English, the Tweet reads: Two-time German champion and Champions League finalist with Borussia Dortmund, Champions League and European League finalist with Liverpool, Zeljko Buvac – new sports director of Dynamo Moscow! Welcome!

Obviously, we wish Buvac all the best in his new role in Russia and hope that everything in his personal life is as good as it can be.

His new club are currently eighth in the League, and will be hoping to improve their standings in the coming season as they’re one of the biggest sides in Russia – hopefully the former Liverpool man can help them with that!