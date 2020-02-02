“I love him” – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is loving life playing with Bobby Firmino

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bagged against Southampton as Liverpool brushed them aside in the second half at Anfield.

The Ox’s goal was a thunderbolt of an effort, assisted by Bobby Firmino, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance as it flew into the far side of the net.

MORE: (Video) Firmino back-heel enables Ox to smash one in from 22-yards

The Brazilian picked up the ball on the right side of the field, and held off defenders, to roll the ball to the midfielder. Ox then charged into the box before striking an effort from just outside the area to put us ahead in the 47th minute.

In the post-match, our No.15 has been waxing lyrical about his Brazilian team-mate and sees Bobby as inspiration. “It becomes a little bit normal when you play with [Firmino],” he told the club’s official site.

“That’s the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He’s such a joy to play with and to feed off.

“He’s always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He’s a top man and we all love him.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has seven goals to his name this season, which is an incredible return when he’s been on the sidelines for so long, and he sees Liverpool’s forwards as inspiration.

“It helps playing. I think I’ve played the last five now, which is really nice. That obviously helps you get a feeling with the way that the team’s playing and with the boys around you,” he continued.

“I think a lot of it’s just down to maybe being a bit more clinical, getting myself in more areas where I can shoot and affect the game. Luckily, the last few have gone in.

“But that’s what the top goalscorers do. We’ve got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and they set the example for anyone that wants to learn how to score goals. I get to watch them a lot and try to follow situations and put yourself in the position to score.”

The Ox is now has two goals in his last two games, and he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. He offers some dynamism in our midfield that some of our other players can’t really match – he’s a fantastic option to have, and will provide Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita with some serious competition.