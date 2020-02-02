Lineker Tweets about Southampton’s “strong shout for a penalty”, but ignores Firmino being floored

Gary Lineker is often quite good at hiding his bias, and that’s why he’s so good at his job for the BBC and BT Sport, but sometimes a bit of bitterness creeps though.

To be fair to him, he’s said countless nice things about Liverpool – and their players – over the years, but he’s made a glaring error on Twitter.

As a way to lure his followers into watching BBC Match of the Day, Lineker suggested that Southampton should have had a penalty for a challenge on Danny Ings in the second half.

Goodness me @SouthamptonFC had a strong shout for a penalty turned down and @LFC went straight down the other end and scored. VAR didn’t overturn the penalty. Judge for yourself whether they should have on @BBCMOTD . 🤔 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 1, 2020

Problem is, in the first half, Roberto Firmino was pretty much dragged to the ground by Shane Long, but VAR called that there was no foul.

There wouldn’t be an issue with his Tweet, had he picked up on Liverpool’s one too. It’d make sense as well, as seemingly every rival fan thinks we’ve got VAR on strings – it would get attention ahead of the broadcast.

We’re not really saying that Lineker is biased against the Reds here – but he could certainly avoid a few nasty replies from fellow fans if he remembered to cover all bases.