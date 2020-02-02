Liverpool ‘still very keen’ on Sancho, but ‘Dortmund want £126m’ – Fjortoft

Liverpool have yet again been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but the Reds are reportedly considering their options because of the asking price.

Retired footballer, now media professional, Jan Aage Fjortoft is the one who had shared the latest rumours on the former Manchester City flyer.

He Tweeted that Liverpool are ‘still very keen’ on Sancho and that Dortmund are after a massive £126million in return for his services.

Some Liverpool-news from my source that I met today. It’s very likely that Jadon Sancho will leave Dortmund this summer. Liverpool still very keen, but have started wondering if they can afford him.

Dortmund want 126 million pounds !!! — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 1, 2020

This possible transfer fee has obviously put the breaks on for Liverpool – it would be extremely unwise to spend over £100million on a player who is mostly unproven.

I’d suggest clubs to not be so hasty though – the winger is showing a lot of promise, and really looks to be a talent, but there’s no way to know if the teenager will go on the become a star or the next Aaron Lennon.

With all due respect to the Burnley man, you wouldn’t be paying over £10million for his services – let alone £126million.

It’s hard to tell if this rumour is even routed in truth, as it seems quite unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be considering plashing over £100million on an – albeit exciting – unproven talent.