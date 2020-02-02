(Video) Alan Shearer tips Jordan Henderson for Player of the Year

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has tipped Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for a Player of the Year award this season.

The skipper has been in incredible form so far this year, and the former England international turned BBC pundit has said that if the season were to end right now, Hendo would be his player of the year.

Our No.14 is having his best goal-contribution season since 2014/15 this year, with three goals and and four assists.

To be fair, Henderson is proving to be an important cog in our engine this season – maybe he should be up for PFA Player of the Year?

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC MOTD):