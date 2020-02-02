(Video) Anfield unleashes primeval roar of victory as Jordan Henderson is subbed off

Southampton held their own against Liverpool in the first half at Anfield, as the Reds hosted the Saints in the Premier League, but it was a different deal in the second period as they were like Jack Russells snapping at the heels of a Rottweiler.

Jurgen Klopp’s men ran out 4-0 winners against the visitors, and Liverpool’s engine – Jordan Henderson – was nothing short of a workhorse in the heart of the host’s midfield.

With just a few minutes left on the clock, the boss decided it was time to get the captain off and he was warmed off the pitch by the Anfield faithful letting out a primeval roar of victory.

Take a watch (listen) of the video below (via NBCSN):

If the video above isn’t displaying correctly, please follow this link.