(Video) LFC fans will love Salah’s best bits from Saints game; ‘Egyptian King’ dismantles opposition

Mohamed Salah was on fire for Liverpool as the Reds swept aside Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Egyptian King, as he’s known, netted twice and lit the right wing up for the entire second half – with flashes of his brilliance still shining through in the first period.

Southampton held their own in the first half, but Salah’s excellent – along with Bobby Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – proved too much for the visitors.

Take a watch of Mo’s highlights below (via Premier League Productions):

If the above video isn’t displaying correctly, please follow this link.