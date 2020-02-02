(Video) Mbappe gets Liverpool fans talking again with touchline outburst

“The Mbappe 2020 movement gains more power each day,” one Liverpool fan Tweeted after a video of Kylian Mbappe throwing a strop involving Thomas Tuchel hit the Internet.

The French international had been substituted off, and was clearly in disagreement with the former Dortmund boss over the decision.

Mbappe looking unhappy has got Reds supporters talking again, but it really shouldn’t – that kind of attitude wouldn’t really fly with Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had outbursts recently, but they’ve not involved ignoring your manager as you make your way to the bench.

Take a watch of the video below: